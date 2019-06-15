Super 30: IIT students may file fresh case to stall release of Hrithik Roshan starrer

Super 30 lands in controversy

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has got embroiled in fresh controversy once again. The film which finally got a solo release date after much effort has been in news ever since its announcement. Now, four students of IIT Guwahati are seeking a stay on the release of Vikas Bahl directorial citing PIL that had been filed eight months back. The four students may file a fresh lawsuit to stall the release. In the PIL, mathematician Anand Kumar was asked names of 26 students who took admission in IIT as per his claims. However, he didn't appear before the court and as a result, the case is still pending.

Now, as the matter is sub judice and makers have announced the release date, the four students are contemplating filing a fresh case. They claim how a film celebrating Anand Kumar's work can be released when the case regarding him is still pending in the court.

Legal counsel of the students, Amit Goyal told mid-day, ''Though we are not aware of the facts that will be shown in the film, the promotional teaser indicates that Kumar is being celebrated. Anand Kumar’s reply to the PIL does not address the allegations completely''.

For unversed, Anand Kumar's Super 30 institute claims to provide free coaching to underprivileged kids to crack IIT entrance exam. However, his claims didn't go down well with some who asked Anand to reveal the names of pupils who took admission in 2018. The IIT students alleged that Kumar's claims are false and also added that during the application procedure of Super 30, he would urge them to take admission in institute, Ramanujan School of Mathematics, by paying Rs 33,000.

Goyal added that since Kumar hasn't released the names, the movie might send out wrong message. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 features Mrunal Thakur opposite him and it is set to release on 12 July.