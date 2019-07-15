Image Source : TWITTER Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Badhaai Ho co-stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao to reunite for film

Badhaai Ho co-stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are set to team up for "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", the makers of the film announced on Monday. The movie, which also reunites the duo with Ayushmann Khurrana, will present Gupta and Rao in a completely different avatar.

"With 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusually unexpected setting. A unique story like this needed talents like Neena ji and Gajraj Rao and I'm so happy to have them on board," producer Aanand L Rai of Colour Yellow Productions, said in a statement here.

After the success of the 2017 sleeper hit "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", the makers announced the second installment titled "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", to be written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

Ayushmann Khurrana announced that he will be seen in the sequel of his film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with a quirky video. He captioned it saying, “Shubh Mangal saavdhan ki safalta ke baad, hum la rahe hain, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Hum mehnat zyada kar lengey...Aap pyar thoda zyada de dijiyega”

The film will address a socially relevant story revolving around a same sex couple.

It is scheduled to be released early next year.

(With PTI Inputs)