Complaint filed against Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav for allegedly making obscene content

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHESARI LAL YADAV Khesari Lal Yadav

A complaint has been filed against Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in Mumbai. It has been said in this complaint that the actor makes sloppy songs and vulgar content. All his songs promote obscenity. The complaint has been filed against the actor sections 292, 294 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code by Sanatan Sena National President Surjit Singh.

Surjit Singh alleged that the Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav 'has been producing songs with obscene content and vulgarity towards women in India with the sole intention to mint money by making such obscene and vulgar content." Surjit Singh has also handed over screenshots as evidence against Khesari and demanded strict action against him.

Khesari Lal Yadav made headlines earlier this year afetr he claimed during his Facebook Live that people of the Bhojpuri film industry will make him the second Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor revealed that he is so much upset by the allegations made against him that it has become troublesome. He also appealed not to force him to an extent that he commits suicide.

In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav was seen expressing gratitude to the people who love him immensely and have been his support during the tough times. He said that the whole world is against him and he has started to feel that the industry will witness another Sushant Singh Rajpur. However, he added that he is not that weak and will the unmatchable support of his fans, we will try to sail this boat. Khesari shared that since he has joined the industry, he has been treated unfairly by many. He said that since his songs and films get successful, people are jealous of him.

Khesari Lal Yadav questioned what problem people have with him. He said that he spends his time helping the needy then why he is the target. Then he said that people who are targetting him may have a lot of money but they cannot buy respect and stardom with it. Watch the video here-

KHesari Lal Yadav was seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. With his presence, the actor had won many hearts.

