Khesari Lal Yadav Birthday Special: Top 6 chartbuster songs of the Bhojpuri sensation

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has turned 34 on March 6. The actor enjoys a huge fan base and people love his music videos the most. There is hardly any time when he doesn’t break the internet with his latest songs. While Khesari Lal Yadav has already earned the status of the biggest superstar in the Bhojpuri industry, his fanbase doubled when he entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. From entertaining the fans with his music to winning hearts with his innocence, Khesari left a mark on viewers’ hearts even though he got evicted early in the season. As the superstar celebrates his birthday, let’s have a look at his top 6 songs that can make anyone hit the dance floor.

Adhai Baje Dehiya Khoje

Adhai Baje Dehiya Khoje Tor song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh while the lyrics have been penned by Pyarel Yadav. The music video also featuring popular actress Kajal Raghwani, is from the film Balam Ji Love You.

Piyariya Panhi Ke

Piyariya Panhi Ke song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushboo Jain while the lyrics have been penned by Pyarel Yadav. The music video is from the film Jwala.

Sarso Ke Sagiya

Sarso Ke Sagiya song ishas been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh while the lyrics have been penned by Pyarel Yadav. The video also features Kajal Raghwani and Priyanka Singh

Nun Roti Khatenge - Thik Hai

Marad Abhi Baccha Ba

Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Debey's song broke the internet within a few hours of release. The lyrics of the song has been penned down by Pawan Pandey.

Aankhiya Lagela Tohar

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page