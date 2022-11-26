Gujarat Election: Can BJP come back to power in Varachha assembly constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Polling in Kutiyana will be held on December 1, 2022 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

Varachha Assembly Election 2022 : Varachha which falls under the Surat Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing the batte among Prafulbahi Chhaganbhai Togadiya from Congress, Alpesh Kathiriya from AAP and Kishorbhai Kanani from BJP.

In 2017, Kishor Kanani (kumar) of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Gajera Dhirubhai Haribhai of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 13998 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Darshana Vikram Jardosh won from Surat Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 548230 votes by defeating Ashok Patel (adhevada) of the Indian National Congress.

Polling in Varachha will be held on December 1, 2022 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.