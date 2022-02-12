Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP retains power, promises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the BJP government will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if BJP retains power in the state. Uttarakhand assembly election 2022 will be held in one single phase on February 14, with results on March 10.

Addressing a presser in Uttarakhand's Khatima, Dhami said that if BJP comes to power again, soon after swearing-in, his government will form a panel to prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP government will form a committee including stakeholders, jurists, social workers, knowledgeable persons who will prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state," ANI reported Dhami as saying.

This UCC will provide for the same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property, and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith, he said.

The panel will comprise legal experts, retired people, intellectuals and other stakeholders, the chief minister announced on the last day of campaigning for the 70 assembly seats in the state.

The ambit of the committee will cover issues related to marriage, divorce, landed property and succession, he said in a video statement.

"It will be a significant step towards fulfilling the dreams of India's Constitution makers and will realise the spirit of the Constitution. It will also be an effective step towards Article 44 of the Indian Constitution which presents the concept of equitable law for all citizens of society regardless of their religion," Dhami said in Hindi.

From time to time, the Supreme Court, too, has underscored the need for a Uniform Civil Code and also expressed concern over no steps being taken in this direction, he said.

He said the BJP government in Uttarakhand will derive inspiration for the decision from Goa which has set an example before the country by implementing a common civil code.

A common civil code will promote social amity and gender equality besides strengthening women empowerment, Dhami added.

