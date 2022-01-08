Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Political rallies, protests prohibited till Jan 16 amid COVID scare

Moreover, all the schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed until Jan 16. The state govt has also imposed a night curfew from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Dehradun Updated on: January 08, 2022 14:40 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID pandemic: Political rallies, protests prohibited in Uttarakhand till Jan 16. 

Highlights

  • Uttarakhand govt imposed new restrictions on Friday in view of rising COVID cases
  • New restrictions include prohibition of all political rallies and protests in the state until Jan 16
  • All schools, anganwadi centres will remain closed until Jan 16

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government imposed new restrictions on Friday. The new restrictions include the prohibition of all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16.

Moreover, all the schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed until January 16. The state government has imposed a night curfew from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The markets will remain open from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. Gym, shopping mall, cinema hall, auditorium, stadium etc. will be functional with 50 per cent of the total capacity. 

Those who are coming from outside Uttarakhand either should be fully vaccinated or should have RT-PCR negative certificate 72 hours prior to the travelling. 

