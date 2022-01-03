Monday, January 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 per cent of Covid samples tested: Delhi Health Minister
  • Delhi Assembly revokes suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan
  • Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Uttarakhand Polls: Kejriwal promises to pay Rs 1 cr to families of soldiers killed in line of duty

Uttarakhand Polls: Kejriwal promises to pay Rs 1 cr to families of soldiers killed in line of duty

Kejriwal said Uttarakhand has the largest representation in the armed forces and if soldiers make up their mind, no one can stop the Aam Aadmi Party from coming to power in the state. 

PTI Reported by: PTI
Dehradun Published on: January 03, 2022 17:53 IST
uttarakhand polls arvind kejriwal
Image Source : PTI

Dehradun: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during his Navaparivartan Sabha ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, at Parade Ground in Dehradun, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to pay Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of security personnel killed in the line of duty in Uttarakhand as "Samman Rashi" if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state in the 2022 assembly polls.

Kejriwal also promised to give jobs in government to retired Army jawans aged 34-35 years and make them partners in the building of a new Uttarakhand making full use of their patriotism, military skills and discipline.

He made the announcement at the party's Uttarakhand Nav Nirman rally at the Parade Ground here.

"Families of Army, police and paramilitary personnel who are martyred will be paid Rs 1 crore as Samman Rashi to honour their martyrdom," he said.

Kejriwal said Uttarakhand has the largest representation in the armed forces and if soldiers make up their mind, no one can stop the Aam Aadmi Party from coming to power in the state. 

Also Read: 'Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada': Congress launches theme song for Uttarakhand polls

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News