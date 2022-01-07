Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP releases first list of 24 candidates for Uttarakhand Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand polls scheduled for 2022. AAP Uttarakhand in charge Dinesh Mohaniya shared the list on Twitter.

The development comes ahead of Delhi Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai's five-day visit to Uttarakhand from Saturday, during which he will address a series of public meetings and pitch for a “novel change” in the state ahead of the assembly polls in the coming months.

During his visit to the state, Rai will hold a series of booth level meetings with his party leaders and workers in Haldwani, Lalkuan, Sitarganj, Khatima, Khiccha, Rudrapur, Ramnagar and Jaspur.



Speaking to PTI about his visit to the poll-bound state, Rai said, “Uttarkhand became a separate state after a long struggle of the people of the region but the objective with which they fought for it and made many sacrifices is yet to be achieved.” “Since the formation of Uttarakhand as a separate state, only chief ministers have been changed, nothing else. There has been no qualitative change in the lives of the people there,” he said.

Gearing up to make its electoral debut in Uttarakhand, the AAP has decided to contest on all 70 seats in the assembly polls to be held in coming months and has declared Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial candidate.

Kothiyal, former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering who joined the AAP in April last year, is well known for his commendable work in the aftermath of the 2013-Kedarnath disaster.

