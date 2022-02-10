UP polls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats begins

Polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am today. According to the Election Commission, 58 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the first phase of the elections. The 11 districts which are going to polls in this phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. In all, as many as 2,27,83,739 (over 2.27 crore) voters --- including 1,23,31,251 (over 1.23 crore) male voters, 1,04,51,053 (over 1.04 crore) female voters and 1,435 third gender voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.