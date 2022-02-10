Thursday, February 10, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  UP polls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats begins
UP polls 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats begins

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2022 7:02 IST
UP Election 2022

UP Election 2022: Polling for first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Polling for the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am today. According to the Election Commission, 58 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the first phase of the elections. The 11 districts which are going to polls in this phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. In all, as many as 2,27,83,739 (over 2.27 crore) voters --- including 1,23,31,251 (over 1.23 crore) male voters, 1,04,51,053 (over 1.04 crore) female voters and 1,435 third gender voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

Live updates : UP polls 2022

  • Feb 10, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: Voting for first phase of UP elections begins

    Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats has begun

  • Feb 10, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: PM Modi urges voters to participate in 'holy festival of democracy'

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: Liquor shops closed in 11 UP districts

    In districts where voting is scheduled for today, liquor shops have been closed for 48 hours and will open only once the voting is over

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: Lost your voting ID card? You can still cast vote

    Citizens who have their names in the electoral rolls but have lost their voter ID cards can exercise their voting rights by showing other 12 photo identity cards like Aadhar Card, MNREGA Job card, passbooks, passport, Service ID, PAN Card, Unique Disability cards etc.

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: How many voters for first phase?

    Over 2.28 crore people will exercise their right to vote in the first phase. 

    For this, 26,027 booths and 10,853 polling centers have been set up

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: EC declares holiday in 11 districts going to polls in first phase

    Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh BD Ram Tiwari informed on Wednesday that there will be a holiday in all districts going to polls in the first phase of Assembly elections in the state on Thursday so that citizens can exercise their right to vote.

    "There will be a holiday in all eleven districts of Western Uttar Pradesh which are set to go to polls so that citizens can exercise their right to vote," said Tiwari while talking to ANI.

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: COVID arrangements in place, says Raj Nagar Sector Magistrate

    "We've set up 6 booths covering sectors of Raj Nagar. Necessary COVID measures have been taken. Thermal screening will be done at gates. We have also kept the school cameras off," says Poonam Yadav, Sector Magistrate

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: Timings for voting

    Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections will commence from 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM today

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: When did the campaigning end?

    As per the set norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: Voting dates and schedule

    The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7.

    The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: Security arrangements for first phase voting

    • Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain the state's law and order
    • Police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway
    • Highest deployment will be seen in Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Meerut
    • In Mathura alone, 75 coys of paramilitary have been deployed and the total force deployed is 21,000 in this constituency
    • Thorough vigilance is being done at the state borders of both Haryana and Rajasthan where police officials are listing the car numbers
    • Polling officers and teams have assembled at Krishi Utpanna Bajar Samiti to collect all the required election materials
    • Duty cards have already been allotted
  • Feb 10, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: Candidates from BJP, Congress, SP and BSP

    Noida assembly seat

    • BJP has fielded Pankaj Singh -- son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
    • Congress has fielded Pankhuri Pathak for whom party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also held a door-to-door campaign BSP has fielded Kriparam Sharma 
    • Samajwadi Party's Sunil Chaudhary is also a candidate from this seat

    Meerut assembly seat 

    • BJP has fielded Kamal Dutt Sharma against Rafiq Ansari
    • Congress has fielded Ranjan Sharma 
    • BSP's Mohd Dilshad is also contesting from this seat

    Kairana assembly seat

    • SP has fielded Nahid Hassan 
    • BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh 

    Agra Rural (SC) seat

    • SP leader Mahesh Kumar Jatav will contest against former Uttrarakhnad governor and BJP leader Baby Rani Maurya
    • Congress has fielded Upendra Singh 
    • BSP's Kiran Prabha Kesari will also be in the fray here

    Aligarh seat

    • SP leader Zafar Alam will fight against BJP's Mukta Raja 
    • Congress has fielded leader Mohd Salman Imtiyaz 
    • BSP leader Raziya Khan will also be contesting from this seat
  • Feb 10, 2022 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: Which districts are going to polls today?

    The 11 districts that are going to the polling today are Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

    In the first phase of elections, the constituencies that have been the center of attention and have particularly raised the political heat throughout the election campaign this year are Noida, Kairana, and Meerut among others.

  • Feb 10, 2022 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls 2022: Voting on 58 seats in 11 districts

    Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state will begin on Thursday at 7 am. The voting will conclude at 6 pm today. The first phase will cover the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of the state.

