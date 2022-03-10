Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
UP Election Results 2022 Live: BJP races ahead in counting of postal ballots

If the BJP comes to power, it would be a record for a party getting re-elected in UP for a second term in over three decades. In 2017, BJP had won 312 seats on its own while NDA's figure was 325. The SP had won 47, BSP 19 and the Congress had won seven seats, two less than Apna Dal (S) at nine.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2022 8:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign rally for BJP in Mirzapur

Counting of votes polled in the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections will take place on Thursday, the outcome of which will decide whether the BJP returns to power for the second consecutive term. Both the SP and BSP have dismissed the exit polls, claiming that they would win the poll comfortably and form their government in the state, which has a 403-member assembly. If the BJP comes to power, it would be a record for a party getting re-elected in UP for a second term in over three decades. In 2017, BJP had won 312 seats on its own while NDA's figure was 325. The SP had won 47, BSP 19 and the Congress had won seven seats, two less than Apna Dal (S) at nine. The BJP went in the polls this time with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and NISHAD party while Akhilesh Yadav had formed a rainbow coalition with RLD and a string of regional parties, including Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). Considering its bearing on the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aggressively campaigned across the state to drum up support for the saffron party.

FOLLOW THE LIVE UPDATES HERE: 

Live updates :UP Election Results 2022

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 10, 2022 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    It will be a historic win for BJP: Keshav Prasad Maurya

    It will be a historic win for BJP, says deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

  • Mar 10, 2022 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Postal ballots are counted in early trends

    Postal ballots are counted in early trends.

  • Mar 10, 2022 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Early trends: BJP ahead in 35 seats, SP in 15 seats

    Early trends: BJP ahead in 35 seats, SP in 15 seats. Others yet to open their books

  • Mar 10, 2022 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Early trends: BJP ahead in four seats

    Early trends: BJP ahead in four seats. Agra Cant one of them.

  • Mar 10, 2022 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP is ruining democracy, somewhere ballot papers are being caught while somewhere EVMs are being caught: SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel

    BJP is ruining democracy, somewhere ballot papers are being caught while somewhere EVMs are being caught (suspicious movement of EVMs). People have made their minds to demolish BJP's untruths and lies this time: SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel in Lucknow

  • Mar 10, 2022 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Counting underway

    Counting underway

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP leader Rajeshwar Singh offers prayers at Chandrika Devi Temple ahead of counting of votes

    BJP leader Rajeshwar Singh offers prayers at Chandrika Devi Temple ahead of counting of votes. The public has immense trust on PM Modi and CM Yogi; BJP will form govt with majority in UP. We will win more seats than the last time. BJP will win Sarojini Nagar seat by 1 lakh votes: Rajeshwar Singh, BJP candidate from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow district

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    UP Assembly election results: What happened in 2017

    The BJP had won a landslide victory in 2017 winning 312 seats on its own while NDA's figure was 325. The Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP 19 and the Congress had won seven seats. 

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Counting centre set up at Government Inter College Counting Centre in Ayodhya

    Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections set to begin at 8am. Counting centre set up at Government Inter College Counting Centre in Ayodhya.

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Why BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh, as per exit polls, is significant

    At least 12 exit polls have predicted that Yogi Adityanath is going to retain Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term as Chief Minister. READ STORY

     

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    UP Exit Poll 2022: BJP or SP - who will bag most 'VIP' seats?

    Exit Poll Uttar Pradesh 2022: Ahead of March 10 result day, India TV has come up with exit poll of 30 VIP seats in Uttar Pradesh. READ STORY

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Stage set for counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh

    3-tier security in place at the counting centre with CAPF, PAC & civil police deployed. Thorough checking and frisking of polling agents, officials etc. being done before entry to the centre, says ADCP West Lucknow

  • Mar 10, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Counting process expected to be completed by evening

    Counting agents of various parties are arriving at the counting centres. Postal ballots will be opened at 8am, followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs. Counting process is expected to be complete by the evening. Sec 144 imposed in Varanasi Commissionerate area, DM Varanasi informed.

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections set to begin at 8am

    Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections set to begin at 8am. "Counting of votes will begin in a short while. A total of 1,000 police officers have been deployed for security. Patrolling is done in sensitive locations," Babloo Kumar, Moradabad SSP

     

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Uttar Pradesh set for counting of votes from 8 am

  • Mar 10, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly election results will commence at 8 am. Follow all updates here.

