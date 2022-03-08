Why BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh, as per exit polls, is significant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flashes the victory sign while being garlanded during a public meeting, for the ongoing UP Assembly elections at Sidharth Nagar, in Gorakhpur

Highlights 12 exit polls predict Yogi Adityanath would retain UP for the second consecutive term as CM

This would be first such instance in 70 years, that a state re-elects someone who served a 5 years

India TV had conducted two exit polls - CNX and Ground Zero - which also gave Yogi the edge in UP

March 10, 2022 - the day when the fate of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will be decided. But before this, exit polls were conducted in which, at least 12 of them have predicted that Yogi Adityanath is going to retain Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term as Chief Minister. And if it happens, this would be first such instance since Independence or 1952, in 70 years, that a state re-elects someone who served a full five years in office.

In the bygone era of the Congress, there are some examples like Sampoornananda in 1957, Chandrabhanu Gupta in 1962, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna in 1974 and Narayan Dutt Tiwari in 1985 returning to the office of chief minister but barring Sampoornanand, who was chief minister for little over two years before going to the polls, the three others became chief ministers only few months before election and remained chief ministers for short periods after resuming office. Those were the Congress’s heydays, with a strong party high command, and chief ministers were only like entrants through a revolving door.

This will also be for the first time since 1985, after 37 years, that a ruling party, the BJP in this case, could return to power in India’s most populous state.

On March 7, India TV had conducted two exit polls - CNX and Ground Zero - which gave a clear edge for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

India TV-CNX Exit Poll forecast a clear majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Uttar Pradesh (UP). CNX Exit Poll has predicted that BJP is set to retain power in the state with about 240-250 seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) may also improve its 2017 tally and is likely to win around 140-150 seats, BSP may bag 6-12 seats, Congress 2-4 and others may get 0-2 seats.

India TV-Ground Zero Research Exit Poll showed the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting anywhere between 180 and 220 seats and its main challenger in the Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting anywhere between 168 and 208 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly. According to India TV-Ground Zero Research Exit Poll, the fight in Uttar Pradesh could become a neck-and-neck contest if SP wins more seats.

ALSO READ | Exit Polls 2022: UP goes with Yogi-led BJP again