Exit Polls 2022: UP goes with Yogi-led BJP again

UP Exit Polls 2022: India TV-CNX Exit Poll on Monday forecast a clear majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Uttar Pradesh (UP). CNX Exit Poll has predicted that BJP is set to retain power in the state with about 240-250 seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) may also improve its 2017 tally and is likely to win around 140-150 seats, BSP may bag 6-12 seats, Congress 2-4 and others may get 0-2 seats.

India TV-Ground Zero Research Exit Poll showed the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting anywhere between 180 and 220 seats and its main challenger in the Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting anywhere between 168 and 208 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly. According to India TV-Ground Zero Research Exit Poll, the fight in Uttar Pradesh could become a neck-and-neck contest if SP wins more seats.

Both the exits of India TV have predicted a clear edge for BJP. The party is most likely to emerge as the single largest party and is set to retain power in the state. The exit polls also predicted a big fall in the fortunes of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a setback for the Congress, which had hoped to gain under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-led poll campaign in the state.

According to both the agencies, CNX and Ground Zero Research, BJP is set to emerge single largest party in Western Uttar Pradesh. In the Rohilkhand region of Uttar Pradesh which has 52 seats, Samajwadi Party is likely to perform better than the ruling BJP. Akhilesh Yadav's party is set to become the number one party in this region.

In Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region, BJP is all set to once again emerge as the single largest party, while in the Central region of Uttar Pradesh, BJP is set to emerge as the single largest party, Samajwadi Party will also improve its 2017 tally.

In Uttar Pradesh's Awadh region, the saffron party is set to get maximum seats. According to the India TV-CNX survey, BJP may win 63 seats, Samajwadi Party may bag 24 seats, Congress and BSP may win 2 seats each. According to India TV-Ground Zero Research Exit Poll, in Awadh region, BJP may win 47-57 seats, Samajwadi Party may win 49-59 seats, BSP may win 1-3 seats, Congress may get 2-5 seats and others may not be able to open their account. According to India TV-CNX Exit Poll, in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, BJP is taking a lead over Samajwadi Party and is set to emerge as the single largest party.

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government is in power in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP won in UP with a sweeping mandate in 2017. The exit polls signal that the BJP remains the dominant party in one of the largest and politically most crucial states of India. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

