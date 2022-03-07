Exit Polls 2022: BJP set to retain Goa, shows CNX; Ground Zero research gives party 10-14 seats

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP set to retain Goa shows CNX, Ground Zero research gives party 10-14 seats

Highlights India TV double exit polls have thrown a contradictory verdict for Goa polls

CNX has predicted a BJP majority while Ground Zero has predicted a Congress win

Both exit polls have suggested a drubbing for Aam Aadmi Party

Exit Polls 2022: India TV double exit polls have thrown a contradictory verdict for the 40-member seats in Goa legislative assembly. According to

India TV-CNX Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain Goa with 16-22 seats and Congress may emerge as the principal Opposition party with 11-17 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may face a setback with about 0-2 seats.

However, India TV's second exit poll with Ground Zero Research has predicted a Congress majority. According to India TV-Ground Zero Research Exit Poll, Congress is likely to get a comfortable majority and may win 20-25 seats. The pollster has predicted 10-14 seats for BJP. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) may win 3-5 seats. Ground Zero Research has predicted that AAP may hardly be able to open its account in the coastal state and may win just 0-2 seats.

Both the exit polls, CNX and Ground Zero Research, have commonly suggested a severe drubbing for the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the 2017 elections, while Congress had won 17 seats, the BJP had managed to bag only 13. However, the saffron party quickly stitched up an alliance with independent candidates and regional outfits to form government in the state.

All 40 seats of Goa legislative assembly went to the polls in a single-phase on February 14. While we will have to wait till Thursday to see if the BJP retains power in Goa. The results of the elections will be revealed on March 10.