Exit Poll 2022: BJP to emerge with 35-43 seats in U'khand, says CNX; Ground Zero research predicts Cong's win

Ahead of the Election results of 5 important states, India TV has come up with two exit polls, for better prediction of who will form governments in which state. In the case of Uttarakhand, both agencies, Ground Zero research, and CNX made very different predictions. As per CNX, BJP will retain power in Uttarakhand and will emerge as the single largest party with 35 to 43 seats. On the flipside, Ground Zero research predicts the Congress party's victory, saying it will win 37 to 41 seats, while BJP will be close behind with 25 to 29 seats.

Both agencies could only come to one common ground, as they said the Aam Aadmi Party will win zero seats in Uttarakhand.

As per Ground Zero research, BJP will primarily lose seats in the hills, and not in the planes. "Be it Garhwal planes or Kumaun planes, BJP's development works have reached people, but BJP failed to reach facilities", said Ground Zero. It also held 'internal sabotage' responsible for BJP's potential loss of power in Uttarakhand. Stating another fact regarding politics in hilly areas, Ground Zero research stated, "In hilly areas, there are several floating voters, that work towards changing the state government every 5 years".

Talking about AAP not opening an account in Uttarakhand, Ground Zero said that it did contest well on 2 or 3 seats, but it now seems unlikely that it will even win those seats. Ground Zero also said that Harish Rawat is the most popular choice as CM face if Congress forms a government in Uttarakhand. Rawat has severed at the CM of Uttarakhand, previously as well.

As per CNX, BJP will retain power with 35 to 43 seats, leaving Congress behind with 24 to 32 seats. In the Garhwal region, BJP will win 15 seats, and Congress will be close behind winning 14 seats. In the Kumaun region, BJP will get 10 seats out of 20, said CNX, while Congress will get 9 seats.