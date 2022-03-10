Noida Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will UP BJP's Vice President Pankaj Singh score another victory

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Noida Election Result 2022 LIVE

Noida election result 2022 live updates: The counting of votes in Noida is being held today. Here, the key contest is between UP BJP's Vice President and Union Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh, Samajwadi Party's Sunil Chaudhary.

Assembly election in Noida was held in the first phase of UP polls on February 10. According to previous election results, BJP's Pankaj Singh has an advantage over the Samajwadi Party's candidate.

Noida has always been around major focus of both Central and state governments as ahead of the elections, PM Modi and CM Yogi visited the city and launched various developmental projects, including the groundbreaking ceremony of Noida International Airport in Jewar.

In 2017 assembly election, BJP's Pankaj Singh won this seat defeating BSP's Sunil Choudhary with a margin of 104016 votes.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7.