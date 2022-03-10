Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Noida Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will UP BJP's Vice President Pankaj Singh score another victory

Assembly election in Noida was held in the first phase of UP polls on February 10. According to previous election results, BJP's Pankaj Singh has an advantage over the Samajwadi Party's candidate.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 8:38 IST
Noida Election Result 2022 LIVE 
Noida Election Result 2022 LIVE 

Noida election result 2022 live updates: The counting of votes in Noida is being held today. Here, the key contest is between UP BJP's Vice President and Union Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh, Samajwadi Party's Sunil Chaudhary. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022L FULL COVERAGE

Assembly election in Noida was held in the first phase of UP polls on February 10. According to previous election results, BJP's Pankaj Singh has an advantage over the Samajwadi Party's candidate.

Noida has always been around major focus of both Central and state governments as ahead of the elections, PM Modi and CM Yogi visited the city and launched various developmental projects, including the groundbreaking ceremony of Noida International Airport in Jewar.

In 2017 assembly election, BJP's Pankaj Singh won this seat defeating BSP's Sunil Choudhary with a margin of 104016 votes.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7.

