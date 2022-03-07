2 exit poll predictions on India TV project BJP retaining power in UP, differing projections in 4 other states

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Exit poll predictions on India TV

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may retain power in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, according to exit poll predictions by two agencies- CNX and Ground Zero Research – telecast tonight by India TV. For the first time, a national news channel has telecasted exit poll predictions from two different agencies on state assembly elections.



According to CNX, the seat-wise projections for UP are BJP coalition: 240-250 seats, SP coalition: 140-150 seats, BSP: 6-12, Congress: 2-4, Others: 0-2 seats, in a House of 403 seats. Percentage-wise projections: BJP coalition- 42.5 pc, SP coalition 33.35 pc, BSP 13.7 pc, Congress 6 pc, Others 4.45 per cent. Party wise projection: BJP -237 seats, SP – 127 seats, BSP 9, RLD 12, Apna dal 5, Nishad Party 3, SBSP 6, Congress 3, Others 1.



According to Ground Zero Research, the seat wise projections for UP are: BJP coalition: 200 (plus/minus 20) seats, SP coalition: 188 (plus/minus 20 seats), BSP: 7 (plus/minus 5), Congress: 5 (plus/minus 3), Others 3 (plus/minus 1) seats. Voting percentage wise, the exit poll says: BJP coalition – 40.33 per cent, SP coalition – 37.5 pc, BSP – 13.71 pc, Congress – 5.45 pc, Others – 3.01 pc.



PUNJAB

According to Ground Zero Research, the seat wise projections for Punjab assembly polls are: Congress 54 (plus/minus 5) seats, Aam Aadmi Party 32 (plus/minus 5) seats, Akali Dal-BSP – 25 (plus/minus 5) seats, BJP coalition – 4 (plus/minus 2) seats, Others two (plus/minus 1) seats in a House of 117. Percentage-wise – Congress 34.7 pc, Akali-BSP 26.72 pc, AAP 24.88 pc, BJP 5.51 pc, Samyukta Samaj Morcha 4.77 pc, Others 3.42 pc.



Uttarakhand



In the hilly state of Uttarakhand, both exit poll agencies have given different predictions. CNX predictions show, BJP retaining power by getting 35-43 seats, while Ground Zero Research predictions show, Congress returning to power with 37-41 seats.



CNX seat wise predictions are: BJP+ 35-43 seats, Congress 24-32 seats, AAP – zero, Others 2-4 seats. Percentage-wise exit poll predictions are BJP 44 pc, Congress 38 pc, AAP 12 pc, Others 6 pc.



Ground Zero Research predictions are: Congress 37-41 seats, BJP+ 25-29 seats, AAP zero, Others 2-4 seats. Percentage-wise predictions are BJP 42 pc, Congress 44 pc, AAP 3 pc, Others 11 pc.

Goa

Both the exit poll agencies have given different predictions for Goa Assembly polls. CNX exit poll predictions are BJP 16-22 seats, Congress plus Goa Forward Party 11-17 seats, MGP plus TMC 1-2 seats, AAP 0-2 seats, and Others 1-3 seats. Percentage-wise, it is: BJP 32 per cent, Congress-GFP 29 pc, MGP-TMC 12 pc, AAP – 14 pc, Others – 13 pc.



Ground Zero Research predictions show, Congress-GFP 20-25 seats, BJP 10-14 seats, MGP-TMC 3-5 seats, AAP 0-1 and Others 1-3 seats. Percentage wise – BJP 36 pc, Congress-GFP 37 pc, MGP-TMC 13 pc, AAP 8 pc, Others 6 pc.



Manipur



Ground Zero Research exit poll predictions for Manipur assembly elections show BJP retaining power by winning 26-31 seats, with Congress following with 12-17 seats. Seat wise predictions: BJP 26-31, Congress 12-17, Naga People’s front 2-6, National People’s Party 6-10, Others 3-6. Percentage wise exit poll predictions are: BJP 38 pc, Congress 28 pc, NPF 9 pc, NPP 11 pc, Others 14 pc.



