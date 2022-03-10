Sultanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP and Samajwadi Party to see tough contest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sultanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE

Sultanpur election result 2022 live updates: The counting of votes in Sultanpur will begin at 8 am. Here, the key contest is between BJP's Vinod Singh, Samajwadi Party's Anoop Sanda, Congress' Firoz Khan, BSP's Dr Devi Sahay Mishra and AAP's Dharmesh Kumar. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022L FULL COVERAGE

Assembly election in Sultanpur was held in the fifth phase on February 27. According to previous election results, BJP may have an edge over SP as the saffron party has won this seat 4 times while Samajwadi Party won it 3 times.

In 2017 assembly election, BJP's Surya Bhan Singh won this seat defeating BSP's Mujeeb Ahmad Khan with a margin of 32393 votes.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7.