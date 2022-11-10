Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Can Congress party repeat its 2017 performance in Shillai once again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Shillai Assembly Constituency.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 : Shillai Assembly constituency is one of the 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. According to the dates announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Shillai Constituency will go to polls on November 12 (Saturday) and the results will be announced on December 08 (Thursday). Shillai Assembly Constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency.

In 2017, Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan of Congress won the seat by defeating Baldev Singh Tomar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of around 4,125 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 3,27,515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress party.

This time, Baldev Singh Tomar from BJP, Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan from the Congress party, and Nathuram Chauhan from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting against each other.

At present, the BJP is in power in the hilly state, and in 2017 the party secured 43 seats in the Himachal Assembly. BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur is the current chief minister of the state.