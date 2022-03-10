Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Election results 2022: EC lifts ban on victory processions before and after counting of votes

The relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities (SDMA) and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2022 13:34 IST
up polls 2022, up poll updates
Image Source : PTI

Lucknow: BJP supporters celebrate their party's lead during the counting day of the UP Assembly elections

Highlights

  • EC has lifted ban on victory processions during counting of votes and declaration of results.
  • The development comes amid the counting of votes which is underway for five states.

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday lifted the ban on victory processions during the counting of votes and declaration of results in the five states where elections were held recently. The development comes amid the counting of votes which is underway for five states, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, the poll panel said keeping in mind the current status of COVID-19 in these states, it has "decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession." 

While announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab, the Election Commission had issued guidelines to regulate various aspects of elections, including victory processions amid the pandemic.

"During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments," the statement said.

The relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities (SDMA) and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities.

(With PTI Inputs)

