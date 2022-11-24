Rajkot East Assembly Constituency Gujarat Election 2022: Will AAP unseat BJP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajkot East assembly election 2022

Gujarat Election 2022: Polling in Rajkot East will be held on December 1, 2022 in the first phase of Gujarat assembly election 2022 and counting of votes will be held on December 8.

The key contest in Rajkot East is going to be between BJP's Udaykumar Kangad, Congress' Indranil Rajyaguru, and AAP's Rahul Bhuva. FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, Arvind Raiyani of the BJP won the seat by defeating Mitul Donga of the Congress with a margin of 22782 votes.

Candidate's Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Arvind Raiyani BJP Winner 93,087 53.23% 22,782 Mitul Donga INC Runner Up 70,305 40.20%

Ahead of the election, BJP, Congress, and AAP are trying best to make inroads in the poll bound city. For BJP, it's going to be a challenge to retain the seat fighting anti incumbency while for the Congress, it's going to be a fight to regain the lost ground and for the AAP to establish its presence in the state.

PM Modi in October held a roadshow in Rajkot from the airport till the Race Course ground - where he addressed people after launching projects worth Rs 7,000 crore.

The PM, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, stood on a specially designed vehicle and waved at people on the 1.5 km-long route. Officials said nearly 20,000 people gathered along the route to greet Modi.