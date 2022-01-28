Punjab polls: CM Channi's brother Manohar Singh files nomination as independent candidate from Bassi Pathana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dr Manohar Singh Bassi filed his nomination for the assembly polls from Bassi Pathana as an independent candidate

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother, Dr Manohar Singh Bassi filed his nomination for the assembly polls from Bassi Pathana as an independent candidate on Friday.

In August 2021, Dr Manohar Singh Bassi had resigned from the post of Senior Medical Officer at Kharar Civil Hospital, Mohali.Channi's brother claims that he was posted at Nandpur Kalaur Primary Health Center during COVID-19 and he did a lot of work in the area, but he was transferred from there.

After filing of nomination, Dr. Manohar Singh said: "I'll contest independently from Bassi Pathana. I made sure there's no mention of my brother's name in my posters, but some people have made banners using my brother's name along with mine, no differences between me and my brother."

Earlier, Manohar Singh had termed the Congress party's decision to give ticket to Gurpreet Singh GP as an injustice to the people of the constituency. Manohar Singh had said that he decided to contest as an independent after meeting many councillors, village sarpanch, and panch.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

