Sidhu-Channi's 'hug' show. All for Punjab CM's chair? | WATCH

Congress Senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the party workers will decide the CM's face for Punjab elections in 2022, saying that the demand for declaring the chief ministerial face will be met as soon as possible. During Gandhi's gathering in the poll-bound state, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who have been in a public political tiff quite a while now, hugged to show that 'there is no fight between them'.

Rahul Gandhi said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu have assured him that whoever is chosen as the CM face, the other will support him.

Rahul said both Channi and Sidhu told him that the biggest question in Punjab is who will lead the Congress in the state. "Media people call it the chief ministerial candidate. Both Sidhu and Channi gave me an assurance that two people cannot lead and only one can lead. Both told me whoever leads, the other will put all his energy behind him," said Gandhi.

