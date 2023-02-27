Nagaland elections 2023 LIVE UPDATE: Voting underway amid tight security

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV People in Nagaland will elect their representatives in the assembly

Assembly elections 2023: Polling in 59 of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland Assembly elections is underway. Around 13 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to vote in Nagaland. 183 candidates are contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats in the Himalayan state. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. The polling will begin at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. “All arrangements are in place and we are confident that the elections will be conducted smoothly,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland V Shashank Shekhar said. In Nagaland, electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations.