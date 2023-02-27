Monday, February 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Nagaland elections 2023 LIVE UPDATE: Voting underway amid tight security
Live now

Nagaland elections 2023 LIVE UPDATE: Voting underway amid tight security

Nagaland elections 2023: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting the election in alliance with the BJP on 40:20 seats sharing basis. While Congress eyes revival as Nagaland is the only state in India to have no Opposition in the state assembly

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Kohima Updated on: February 27, 2023 7:32 IST
People in Nagaland will elect their representatives in the
Image Source : INDIA TV People in Nagaland will elect their representatives in the assembly

Assembly elections 2023: Polling in 59 of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland Assembly elections is underway. Around 13 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to vote in Nagaland. 183 candidates are contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats in the Himalayan state. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. The polling will begin at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. “All arrangements are in place and we are confident that the elections will be conducted smoothly,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland V Shashank Shekhar said. In Nagaland, electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations.

 

Live updates :Nagaland Assembly elections 2023

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 27, 2023 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    6,47,523 male, 6,49,876 female voters to exercise their franchise

    The electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations.

  • Feb 27, 2023 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    19 nominees are contesting as Independents

    A total of 19 nominees are contesting as Independents.

  • Feb 27, 2023 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    NPF fields candidates in 22 seats, but one of them withdraws

    The NPF, which won 26 seats in the last assembly polls, has fielded candidates in 22 seats, but one of them withdrew, leaving 21 in the fray.

  • Feb 27, 2023 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term

    The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

  • Feb 27, 2023 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voting begins in Nagaland

    People started casting their vote to elect representatives for 60-seat assembly.

  • Feb 27, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voting in Nagaland to start shortly

    People in Nagaland will cast their vote shortly in the northeast state.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News