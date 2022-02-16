Jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari gets bail in one case under gangster act, but unlikely to walk out of jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jailed mafia don and MLA, Mukhtar Ansari gets bail in one case.

He has been given bail by MP-MLA court which ordered his immediate release

Mukhtar Ansari was arrested in 2005 for his alleged role in the murder of BJP MLA

Jailed mafia don and MLA, Mukhtar Ansari, has been granted bail after spending almost 17 years in jail.

He was given bail by the MP-MLA court here which ordered his immediate release. The court has ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Mukhtar Ansari was arrested in 2005 for his alleged role in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, and he has been behind the bars ever since.

Since his release was delayed, Mukhtar's son Abbas Ansari is contesting his Mau seat in the ongoing Assembly elections.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged at the Banda jail, is a five-term MLA and has been representing the Mau Sadar seat since 1996.

However, UP police in a tweet informed that Mukhtar Ansari will not be released from jail anytime soon because of other cases against him.

