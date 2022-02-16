BJP's Karhal candidate SP Baghel equates Akhilesh with Aurangzeb - Here's what he said | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader SP Singh Baghel is contesting UP election against Samajwadi Party's chief Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal seat.

Highlights BJP candidate SP Baghel alleged SP has always been involved in booth capturing

Baghel accused Samajwadi Party for planning attack on his convoy

He said people of Karhal have made up their minds to defeat Akhilesh Yadav

Union Minister and BJP's candidate SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting election against Akhilesh Yadav in latter's stronghold Karhal seat, has blamed the Samajwadi Party for an attack on his convoy. The BJP leader also compared Akhilesh Yadav with Aurangzeb saying he is doing the same with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav as to what Aurangzeb did to Shahjahan.

Baghel alleged that Samajwadi Party has always been involved in booth capturing in this region as they want to threaten people not to vote.

Due to booth capturing and undemocratic practices, the Samajwadi Party won here in 2014, 2017, and 2019.

But this time, the people have made up their minds to defeat Akhilesh Yadav from here and his defeat will also ensure that the place is get rid of criminals and goons.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that Union Minister SP Singh Baghel's convoy was "attacked by Samajwadi Party goons" in Mainpuri district's Karhal where he is contesting against Akhilesh Yadav.

He claimed that with this "attack" on the Union minister, the Samajwadi Party chief has "ensured his defeat" in poll.

According to SP Baghel, some goons (around 20-25) attacked his convoy with stones and sticks when it was passing Atikullaha village.

"The circle officer of Karhal is on the spot and an FIR is being lodged based on a complaint. The minister is safe and the law-and-order situation is normal," it said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said the "attack" on the convoy of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel "by Samajwadi Party goons" has shown the "real character of the party".

"Yesterday, BJP MP Geeta Shakya was also attacked. Strict action will be taken against the culprits of both the incidents," he said.

Maurya alleged that Akhilesh Yadav got Baghel and other BJP leaders attacked by "his pet goons" out of the fear of being defeated in his stronghold Karhal.

"With the attack, you have ensured your defeat. Is this the new Samajwadi Party? Will you get those contesting against you attacked?" he posed in another tweet.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh also slammed the Samajwadi Party.

"The attack on BJP candidate Baghel Ji shows that Akhilesh (Yadav) is going to taste defeat. The victory in elections is ensured due to blessings of the people and not by the terror of goons," Singh tweeted.

Karhal will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.

ALSO READ | UP Election 2022: Two arrested for attack on Union Minister SP Baghel's convoy in Karhal

ALSO READ | 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya...': BJP slams Priyanka Vadra over Punjab CM Channi's controversial remark