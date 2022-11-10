MCD Election 2022: BJP releases 'Wachan Patra', vows to provide EWS flats to every slum dweller in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ADESHGUPTABJP MCD Election 2022: BJP releases 'Wachan Patra' in Delhi

Highlights The BJP pledged to provide EWS flats to every slum dweller in Delhi

The BJP decided to distribute the 'Wachan Patra' to people living in the slums

The 'Wachan Patra' carried the images of flats allotted to slum dwellers recently in Kalkaji

MCD Elections 2022: Ahead of the MCD elections, the Delhi BJP on Thursday released a 'Wachan Patra', pledging to provide economically weaker sections (EWS) flats to every slum dweller in the city.

The 'Wachan Patra' or the pledge letter was issued by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, MP Manoj Tiwari and MCD poll management committee head Ashish Sood. The patra carried the images of flats allotted to slum dwellers recently in Kalkaji.

At a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had handed over the keys of the EWS flats to the beneficiaries of the Bhoomiheen Camp slum.

BJP slams AAP

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Gupta slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led administration never made an effort to improve the living conditions of slum dwellers.

According to Gupta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated his care for the underprivileged by giving them high-quality flats with all the facilities.

"The BJP is committed to providing such good quality flats as were built in Kalkaji to all the slum dwellers as per the Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan scheme," he added.

The DDA built over 3,000 EWS flats

Notably, the 3,024 flats were built by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under its in-situ slum rehabilitation project. The BJP had also arranged tours for slum dwellers from different parts of the city to see the flats at Kalkaji for the EWS category.

Meanwhile, Tiwari said the BJP will distribute the 'Wachan Patra' to people living in the slums. He said that the 'Wachan Patra' has a form which they will fill and the BJP workers will submit them to the departments concerned and the slum dwellers will get houses.

It should be noted here that polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

