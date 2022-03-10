Mahoba election result 2022 LIVE: Can BJP's sitting MLA Rakesh Goswami win again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahoba election result 2022 LIVE

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes in the Mahoba assembly seat is underway. Here, the major contest is between sitting BJP MLA Rakesh Kumar Goswami and SP's Manoj Tiwari.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the incumbent MLA Rakesh Kumar Goswami from the Mahoba assembly constituency. In this seat, the backward caste voters play an important role in deciding the fate of the candidates. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP's Rakesh Kumar Goswami had won the seat by a margin of more than 31 thousand votes. Will he able to save his seat in this year's poll too or will he face anti-incumbency? Only time will tell.

The Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Manoj Tiwari, while Congress has given the ticket to Sagar. Mahesh Kumar is AAP candidate, and Sanjay Kumar Sahu is the BSP contestant.