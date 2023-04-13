Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: EC to issue gazette notification today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The poll process starts today

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: The poll process for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections will be formally set in motion on Thursday with the gazette notification. According to the Election Commission's (EC) schedule of events, the last date of making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. Meanwhile, political parties chalked out their poll campaign strategies. Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party was witnessing internal issues as several sitting MLAs reportedly were upset over the denial of tickets, and some of their supporters staged protests against the party.