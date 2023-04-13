Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: EC to issue gazette notification today

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Election Commission of India will issue gazette notification which is the first step of polling process.

Bengaluru Updated on: April 13, 2023 8:37 IST
Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates:  The poll process for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections will be formally set in motion on Thursday with the gazette notification. According to the Election Commission's (EC) schedule of events, the last date of making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. Meanwhile, political parties chalked out their poll campaign strategies. Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party was witnessing internal issues as several sitting MLAs reportedly were upset over the denial of tickets, and some of their supporters staged protests against the party.

Live updates :Karnataka elections 2023

  • Apr 13, 2023 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    My honesty was my setback: Karnataka Minister Angara S on ticket denial

    "My honesty was my setback. Lobbying was not my hobby. I won't be in politics anymore, not even in the election campaign." Party (BJP) can take care of the new candidate," Angara S, Karnataka Minister on ticket being denied to him.

  • Apr 13, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP faces heat in Karnataka after release of list of candidate

    Discontent seems to be brewing within the ruling BJP in Karnataka, with the party facing the heat after announcing its first list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls, as some ticket aspirants who missed the bus openly expressed displeasure. With the BJP denying him the ticket from Athani, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the party. Minister and six-time MLA S Angara from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district announced his retirement from politics today, after failing to get a ticket again. Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, who was also overlooked by BJP, said he was deeply pained by the treatment meted out to him by the party.

  • Apr 13, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP announces second list of 23 candidates, denies tickets to 7 sitting MLAs

    The BJP on Wednesday announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa who was recently arrested on corruption charges. The party released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday. The latest list does not include Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar wants to contest. It also does not include candidate for the Shivamogga city segment, where sitting MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

