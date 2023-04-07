Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP likely to hold meeting to finalise candidates on April 9

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP likely to hold a meeting to finalise candidates on April 9

Karnataka Elections 2023: In the wake of the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold a meeting at the party office on Sunday (April 9) to finalise candidates. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP general secretary BL Santosh and members of the party's Central Election Committee will be present at the meeting.

Reportedly, the core group of the BJP in Karnataka has shortlisted three names for each Assembly seat which will be placed before the Central Election Committee. The party's central leadership will then brainstorm over these names before locking the candidates.

Earlier, on April 4, the BJP's core group in Karnataka drew up a shortlist of candidates in a meeting with the party's national general secretary Arun Singh, state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya, Central Election Committee member Annamalai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his successor and incumbent Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

(With inputs from ANI)