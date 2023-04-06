Karnataka elections 2023: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The polling in the state will take place in a single phase on May 10.

Karnataka elections 2023: Congress on Thursday released the second list of 42 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections which is scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 10.

Congress first list of 124 candidates

Congress had already released the first list of 124 candidates. DK Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who are Chief Ministerial aspirants in the event of the party coming to power in Karnataka, are among the prominent leaders who figured in the first list of candidates for the Assembly polls.

While Shivakumar is predictably contesting from Kanakapura, Siddaramaiah is returning to his home turf of Varuna in Mysuru district, which is currently represented by his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah. Yathindra's name does not figure for any other segment in the first list of 124 candidates.

Mallikarjun Kharge's son to contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC)

The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency. Former ministers KH Muniappa and Priyanka Kharge will contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyanka is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party's central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting. The Congress is the first party to release its candidates' list for the elections in Karnataka.

Schedule for Karnataka Assembly Election

The polling in the state will take place in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

The EC announced that the date for nominations would be April 13 and the last date for filing nominations would be on April 20. The date for scrutiny of nominations is April 21 and last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 24.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24. As per the electoral roll published, over 5.21 crore electors are registered, out of which 5.55 lakh are PwD electors.

According to ECI, for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, 58,282 polling stations will be set up in 224 ACs. The average voter per PS is 883. 50% of polling stations have a webcasting facility. For an enhanced voter experience, 1320 polling stations will be managed by women officials.