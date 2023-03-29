Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting on May 10, results on May 13 l Full Schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka elections 2023: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. The southern state will go to polls on May 10 and the results is scheduled for May 14.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24. As per the electoral roll published, over 5.21 crore electors are registered, out of which 5.55 lakh are PwD electors.

According to ECI, for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, 58,282 polling stations will be set up in 224 ACs. The average voter per PS is 883. 50% of polling stations have a webcasting facility. For an enhanced voter experience, 1320 polling stations will be managed by women officials.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, while addressing the presser also said that first-time voters have increased from 2018-19 by 9.17 lakhs in Karnataka. All young voters who are turning 18 years of age by April 1, will be able to vote in Karnataka Assembly elections.