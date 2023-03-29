Karnataka elections 2023: ECI to announce schedule for upcoming polls at 11:30 am today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

Karnataka elections 2023: The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The poll panel has issued an invite to announce the election schedule at 11.30 am. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

The EC will hold a press conference at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

Image Source : INDIA TVKarnataka elections 2023

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state is leaving no stone unturned to regain power and stressing on the Kannadigas issue, reservation to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by scrapping a religion-based reservation for the Muslim community, a decision which the state government took recently.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be noted here that Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The previous assembly elections were held in May 2018. According to the official data, Karnataka has 5.05 crore registered voters as of the updated final electoral rolls for 2023, which were released on January 5 this year. This number includes 2.50 crore registered women voters and 4,502 other voters.