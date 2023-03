Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka polls: Congress announces first list of candidates, Know from where ex-CM Siddaramaiah will contest

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament, the Grand Old Party announced the first list of 124 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections going to be held this year. Names of former CM Siddaramaiah, and State party president DK Shivakumar are present in the first list. Congress has fielded former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah from the Varuna assembly seat, PCC chief Shivakumar from Kanakapura.