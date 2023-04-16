Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka Elections 2023: AIADMK decides not to contest upcoming polls in state, will support BJP instead

Karnataka Elections 2023: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, the AIADMK declared that it will not contest polls and instead support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. The decision was taken on Sunday in the first executive meeting since K Palaniswami was elected as the party's General Secretary.

The meeting was chaired by party Presidium Chairman Thamizhmagan Hussain. The AIADMK's decision to support the BJP in Karnataka comes at a time when the BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai had engaged in a confrontation with the party.

Meanwhile, the party has decided to convene a public meeting in Madurai on April 20.

15 resolutions passed in the meeting

A total of 15 resolutions were passed in the executive meeting of which 10 were against the ruling DMK, including one condemning it for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. One resolution was passed to authorise Palaniswami to lead the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The AIADMK, after the election of Palaniswami, is trying to win at least a few Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu in 2024. The party is trying to conduct several programmes in the run-up to the elections and the decision to support the BJP in the Karnataka elections is a political move.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

