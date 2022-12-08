Himachal heading for deadlock; BJP, Congress eye on Independents

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: State heading for cliffhanger.

Himachal Election Results 2022: The hill state, which has a tradition of not electing an incumbent government back in power, is once again heading for a cliffhanger. If the same situation continues by the end of the day, then around 4 independents who are leading at the time of writing this copy would be in a kingmaker position for eighter BJP or Congress. FULL COVERAGE

According to trends and reports, in three seats, BJP's rebel candidates are leading while on one seat, Congress' rebel candidate is leading.

In Nalagarh, Dehra, Banjar, BJP's rebel candidates are leading while in Hamirpur, its Congress rebel who is ahead.

Looking at the current situation as the state heads towards a deadlock, BJP is establishing contact with all the four independents who are leading.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the BJP is heading towards a landslide mamoth victory and as per trends, the saffron party is leading on 152 seats in PM Modi's home state.

Chief Minister and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur has also won for the 6th time in the Seraj assembly constituency by a margin of over 22,000 votes against Chet Ram of the Congress.

Thakur, 57, is seeking to continue as chief minister and break the tradition of 'alternate governments' in the state.

Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power in the last nearly four decades.

