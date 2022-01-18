Goa polls: Kejriwal to announce AAP's chief ministerial candidate tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Panaji: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Goa ahead of the state assembly elections 2022.

Highlights AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will announce party's CM face for Goa polls tomorrow.

Assembly elections in Goa will take place in a single phase on February 14.

On Sunday, Kejriwal has announced a 13-point plan for the state.

AAP National convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to announce the name of party's chief ministerial candidate for Goa assembly elections 2022. The development comes shortly after the party announced Bhagwant Mann's name as the chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

On Sunday, Kejriwal announced a 13-point agenda for the Goa polls, including facilities like water, electricity education, health, trade and industry, livelihood, Mining and infrastructure.

"Goa public is looking forward to the upcoming elections on February 14. AAP is fresh hope. They didn't have any choice except BJP or Congress earlier, they want a change and are frustrated," he said in a press conference.

Under the 13 point agenda, the AAP has proposed employment to the people or an 'unemployment allowance' of Rs 3000 per month. The party has also promised to provide land rights to the families who are deprived of it.

Earlier on Saturday, he had launched a door-to-door campaign in St. Andre and Siroda constituencies in Goa. He also held a door-to-door campaign in Siroda along with the party's candidate Mahadev Naik and other AAP leaders.

Also Read: Bhagwant Mann named AAP’s CM face for Punjab Assembly Election 2022