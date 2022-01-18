Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bhagwant Mann named AAP’s CM face for Punjab Assembly Election 2022

Punjab Elections 2020: Bhagwant Mann has been named Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Chief Ministerial face for Punjab Assembly Election 2022. Calling it 'a historic moment,' party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement and said that at least 93 percent people had voted for the Sangrur MP.

Mann, 48, is a two-time MP from Sangrur and is the party's state unit chief.

The AAP has received around 22 lakh responses under its campaign to elect its CM face for the Assembly polls, a party leader said. Kejriwal had on January 13 asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred chief ministerial candidates and launched a mobile number for the purpose under 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive.

"The name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections will be announced tomorrow at 12 noon," Kejriwal had said.

So far, the party has announced 112 candidates.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

