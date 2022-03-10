Gangotri Election Result 2022 LIVE: Is AAP going to win seat with CM face or is it going to be BJP again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gangotri Election Result 2022 LIVE

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes in the Gangotri seat is underway.

In the 2017 polls, Gopal Singh Rawat of BJP won the seat by defeating Vijaypal Singh Sajwan from Congress with a margin of 9610 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party's CM face Col Ajay Kothiya has been fielded from this seat. The BJP has fielded Suresh Chauhan. Congress's candidate for the seat is Vijaypal Singh Sajwan

The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents.

The Uttarakhand election was held in a single phase on February 14.