Ellis Bridge assembly constituency Gujarat election 2022: BJP bets on Amitbhai Shah

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ellis Bridge assembly constituency Gujarat election 2022

Gujarat Election 2022: Ellis Bridge will go to polls in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. BJP's Amitbhai Shah, AAP's Paras Shah and Congress' Bhikhu Dave are in the key contest in this constituency.

Ellis Bridge constituency falls under Ahmedabad district. Here BJP's candidate is Amitbhai Shah, however, its not our Home Minister Amit Shah but a former BJP minister. FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, Shah Rakeshbhai Jasvantlal (Rakesh Shah) of the BJP won the seat by defeating Congress' Dave Vijaykumar Ratilal with a margin of 85205 votes.

Shah Rakeshbhai Jasvantlal (rakesh Shah) BJP Winner 116,811 74.85% 85,205 Dave Vijaykumar Ratilal INC Runner Up 31,606 20.25%

The BJP in the forthcoming election will contest to retain the seat while Congress would fight to regain the lost ground while new entrant AAP which seems to be confident of party's fortune in the state is expecting major breakthroughs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that BJP will once again romp to power with a thumping majority breaking all records in next month's Assembly polls.

Till now, Congress holds the record of winning the maximum number of seats ever. In 1985, under Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki's leadership, it bagged as many as 149 seats in the 182-member Assembly.

In a veiled attack on AAP, he said people of Gujarat have never voted for a third party and this party's candidates will lose its deposits.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel the state has continued to grow on a development path, achieving new heights in development, said Shah.