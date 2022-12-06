Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Where and when to watch, check, live streaming results

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC One can watch MCD election results on India TV

Delhi MCD elections results 2022: Delhiites on Sunday (December 4) exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 1,349 candidates fraying in the Municipal Corporation Elections (MCD) 2022. Over 1.45 crore electors were eligible to vote in the elections. According to data shared by SEC officials, Delhi has 1,45,05,358 voters, of which 78,93,418 are men, 66,10,879 women and 1,061 are transgenders.

High decibel poll campaigns

It was high-octane poll battle as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used their full strength giving a tough fight against each other. The third player Congress conducted a low-key campaign, and their top leadership skipped the campaign. As soon the high-stakes battle in the national capital reached the penultimate phase, AAP and BJP left no stone unturned woo voters.

While AAP was hoping to wrest control of the civic body to establish complete rule over Delhi, the ruling BJP was expecting to win maximum wards to prepare a base for the next Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2025. On the other hand, Congress is looking to regain its lost ground in the national capital city.

The polling was held from 8 am to 5:30 pm in which the voter turnout was 50%.

All Exit Polls gave an edge to AAP adding excitement to the results as BJP under Modi leadership is formidable and it has been winning last three MCD elections, now all eyes are on December 7 when the counting of votes will take place.

India TV brings a full coverage of MCD results. You can watch the latest updates on our platforms-

When to watch

From 8 am onward on Wednesday (December 7)

Also Read: Gujarat Exit Poll: BJP may retain power with more seats than 2017, says India TV-Matrize forecast

Also Read: BJP may retain power in Himachal Pradesh with reduced majority, says India TV-Matrize exit poll forecast