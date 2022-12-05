Gujarat Exit Poll: BJP may retain power with more seats than 2017, says India TV-Matrize forecast

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI PM Modi with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel during an election rally.

Gujarat Exit Poll 2022: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party may retain power in Gujarat with a comfortable majority by winning 112 to 121 seats in the 182-seat assembly election, according to India TV-Matrize exit poll forecast, which was telecast this evening on the news channel.

Polling in Gujarat took place on December 1 and 5 in two phases. Counting will take place on December 8.

The Random Sampling Quantitative Data Collection for exit poll was done through field survey and CATI method among 2,00,200 respondents (1,20,120 men and 80,080 women) from December 1 to 5. It was done in all the 182 assembly constituencies with a sample size of 1,100 respondents per constituency.

The exit poll prediction says, BJP may win within a range of 112-121 seats, the main opposition Congress may win within a range of 51-61 seats, Aam Aadmi Party may win 1-7 seats, while Independents and Others may win within a range of 1-3 seats.

Percentage wise, the India TV-Matrize exit poll says, BJP may get 49 per cent votes, Congress may get 40 pc votes, AAP may get 9 pc votes and ‘Others’ may get 2 pc votes.

In 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, BJP had won 99 seats, Congress had won 77 seats, Independents and smaller parties had won six seats. Compared to 2017 results, BJP may gain 21 seats, Congress may lose 30 seats, AAP may gain seven seats, and ‘Others’ may gain two seats.

Region-wise details:

Central Gujarat (Total 40 seats), BJP 26-30 seats, Congress 6-10 seats, AAP – 0-2 seats and Others 2-4 seats.

Ahmedabad (Total 21 seats) BJP 14-16, Congress 5-7, AAP – nil, Others – nil.

North Gujarat (Total 32 seats) BJP 16-20, Congress 12-16, AAP – nil, Others – nil.

South Gujarat (Total 35 seats) BJP 22-26, Congress 4-8, AAP 3-5, Others 0-1 seat.

Saurashtra (Total 54 seats) BJP 33-37, Congress 15-19, AAP 1-3, Others 0-0 seat.