Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP aims record 7th victory in PM Modi's home state

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll LIVE: While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of winning a record seventh term, the Congress, which won 77 seats in 2017, is hoping to better its last tally.

Shashank Shantanu Edited By: Shashank Shantanu New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2022 18:05 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll LIVE: Polling on all 182 seats of Gujarat assembly has concluded and now all eyes are on December 8 (Thursday) when counting of votes will be done. But before that India TV is ready with the exit poll to predict how the parties are likely to perform in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of winning a record seventh term, the Congress, which won 77 seats in 2017, is hoping to better its last tally. On the other hand, new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to dent both the BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is hoping to win a handful of seats to dethrone Congress as main opposition party in the state. Stay tuned for Gujarat Exit Poll 2022 LIVE updates: 

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE | GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Live updates : Gujarat Exit Poll 2022 LIVE

  • Dec 05, 2022 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Gujarat Exit Poll: Biggest sample size

    With over 2 lakh people participating in the survey conducted by Matrize for India TV, this Exit Poll is expected to be as accurate as it can get.

  • Dec 05, 2022 5:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Gujarat Exit Poll: What's in store for new entrant AAP?

    Riding high on its victory in Punjab earlier this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hoping to dethrone Congress as the main opposition party in Gujarat to challenge the BJP. 

  • Dec 05, 2022 5:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Gujarat Exit Poll: BJP eyes record 7th term

    The ruling BJP is hoping to win 2022 Assembly elections in Gujarat to create a record of seventh straight victory in the state. On the other hand, the Congress is looking to better its 2017 tally of 77 seats. The BJP had won 99 seats in 182-seat Gujarat Assembly in 2017. 

  • Dec 05, 2022 5:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Gujarat Exit Poll: PM Modi, his mother Hiraban cast vote in Ahmedabad

    Prime Minister Modi exercised his democratic right at a polling station at Nishan High School in Ahmedabad city's Ranip area. His centenarian mother Hiraben also cast her vote at a polling station in Gandhinagar district.

  • Dec 05, 2022 5:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Gujarat Exit Poll: Fate of CM Bhupendra Patel, 832 other candidates sealed in EVMs

    The electoral fate of CM Bhupendra Patel and 832 other candidates including 285 independents have been sealed in EVMs in the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections 2022 held today (Monday, December 5). Over 60% voting recorded in second phase voting in Gujarat.

