Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP aims record 7th victory in PM Modi's home state

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll LIVE: Polling on all 182 seats of Gujarat assembly has concluded and now all eyes are on December 8 (Thursday) when counting of votes will be done. But before that India TV is ready with the exit poll to predict how the parties are likely to perform in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of winning a record seventh term, the Congress, which won 77 seats in 2017, is hoping to better its last tally. On the other hand, new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to dent both the BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is hoping to win a handful of seats to dethrone Congress as main opposition party in the state. Stay tuned for Gujarat Exit Poll 2022 LIVE updates:

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE | GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE