MCD gets first transgender councillor as AAP's Bobby wins from Sultanpuri

MCD Election 2022 Results: While campaigning for the polls, the AAP candidate had promised to take the Kejriwal government's work to the public and work towards ending corruption if she becomes a councillor.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2022 13:16 IST
Image Source : ANI Bobi, the AAP candidate from Sultanpuri-A ward, wins. For the first time, MCD to have a member of the transgender community.

MCD Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, on Wednesday, got its first transgender councillor after AAP's Bobby Kinnar won the civic polls from Sultanpuri-A ward. Bobby(38) was given a ticket from Sultanpuri A (ward 43) seat. She has been associated with AAP since the Anna movement and later when the party was formed.

Earlier, Bobby had contested the civic polls in 2017 as an independent candidate.

While campaigning for the polls, the AAP candidate had promised to take the Kejriwal government's work to the public and work towards ending corruption if she becomes a councillor.

Bobby is also the president 'Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee' Delhi unit. She has been associated with this organisation for the last 15 years.

