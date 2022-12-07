Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results: Full winners list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

MCD Election 2022 Results: The counting for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is underway at 42 counting centres with 68 observers to oversee the counting in the national capital, the state electoral office said. The state electoral office has deployed engineers to look into technical issues of electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioning. There are total 1,349 candidates in fray with exit polls predicting a big victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has been in power for past 15 years in the MCD and it ran a high-pitched campaign as senior party leaders campaigned in the civic body elections. Delhi saw a three-cornered fight between BJP, AAP and Congress. As the counting of votes is underway, the AAP is maintaining a steady lead against BJP while Congress is at a distant third. Stay tuned for winner's list in the Delhi civic polls which will be updated as and when results are confirmed.