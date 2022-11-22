MCD Elections 2022: What are the key responsibilities of Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections

MCD Elections 2022: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4 and counting is scheduled for December 7. This year after the Centre’s amendment, the MCD has been reinstated into one unified body from its earlier form when it was divided into 3 different corporations including New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The entire MCD comprises of 12 zones which are:

Central City–SP Civil Lines Karol Bagh Keshav Puram Najafgarh Narela North Shahdara Rohini South Shahdara South West

MCD is one of the largest municipal bodies in the world that has various responsibilities from cleaning, maintaining and constructing roads, running primary schools to hospitals, and providing overall basic civic services to the citizens.

Key responsibilities of MCD

Cleaning of roads/pavements, markets, mostly in colonies and those that are less than 60 feet wide

Manage water supply

Waste management, garbage collection from each house, as well as collection points

Maintenance designated parks

Building and maintaining the drainage system

Running primary schools

Maintaining street lights

Maintenance of MCD-run libraries if any

Action against encroachments on the streets, roads

Making sure new construction are as per regulations

Running, maintaining some hospitals and dispensaries

Collect property and professional taxes

Operating, collecting toll tax

Running cremation grounds

Keep record of births and deaths

The State Election Commission (SEC) has processed nearly 4,500 applications from various political parties seeking permission to conduct events like roadshows and rallies for the December 4 MCD polls, an official statement said on Sunday.

As many as 1,349 candidates are in the fray for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the SEC said.

Political parties have intensified the campaigning and there has also been a spurt in number of complaints being reported to the commission and the concerned district election officers (DEOs)/returning officers (ROs) regarding violation of model code of conduct, the statement said.

The SEC as well as DEOs/ROs have already set up cells for disposing of the complaints about model code violation and 128 out of 176 such complaints received so far have been disposed of, it said.

In the forthcoming civic body elections, BJP and AAP are in direct competition with Congress lagging behind, at least the ongoing campaigns reflect this picture.

The MCD is currently governed by the saffron but AAP is trying very hard for fortunate results in the upcoming elections.

