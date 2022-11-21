Monday, November 21, 2022
     
MCD elections: AAP MLA Gulab Singh thrashed by party workers; assaulted for selling tickets, says BJP | Video

MCD elections: The incident is a major embarrassment for AAP which is striving to wrest power from BJP in the local body in Delhi.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Raju Kumar | New Delhi
Updated on: November 21, 2022 23:14 IST
AAP MLA allegedly beaten up for selling ticket
Image Source : @BJP4DELHI/TWITTER AAP MLA allegedly beaten up for selling ticket

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP MLA) Gulab Singh on Monday was beaten up by alleged party workers after a heated argument during a party meeting in the wake of the ongoing Municipal Corporation election (MCD) in Shyam Vihar, West Delhi. 

In a vido clip, viral on social media, Matiala MLA is seen rounded by enraged party workers, including women and a heated argument turned into an ugly fight scene. A group of alleged AAP workers started raining blows on the MLA. To escape, he has to run away, enraged people tried to chase him with hurling expletives. 

The viral video came out as a huge embarrassment for the Kejriwal-led party which is contesting to ruling BJP in MCD election. 

However, Bharatiya Janta Party, within hours of the incident, posted the video on Twitter claiming that the MLA was beaten up by AAP workers for selling tickets.

“…in the same fashion, your all corrupt MLAs’ turn will come,” Delhi BJP tweeted. 

