Chitrakoot Election Result 2022 LIVE: SP takes big lead over BJP

Chitrakoot election result 2022 Live updates: The counting of votes in Chitrakoot is currently underway. Chitrakoot is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chitrakoot under Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh State. In 2017, Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Veer Singh from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 26936 votes.
In the 2022 assembly elections, BJP has fielded current MLA Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay, while the SP-RLD alliance has fielded SP's Anil Pradhan Patel. BSP has fielded Pushpendra Singh and Congress has given ticket to Nirmala.
Polling on the Chitrakoot assembly constituency was held on February 27, 2022.