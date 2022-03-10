Chitrakoot Election Result 2022 LIVE: SP takes big lead over BJP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chitrakoot Election Result 2022 LIVE

Chitrakoot election result 2022 Live updates: The counting of votes in Chitrakoot is currently underway. Chitrakoot is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chitrakoot under Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh State. In 2017, Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Veer Singh from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 26936 votes.

With bandits gone, people vote freely in this hilly terrain of Chitrakoot. The STF had last year gunned down the region’s lone bandit, Gauri Yadav, at a village near Madho Bandha forest area in Bahilpurwa police limits of Chitrakoot. The slain dacoit carried a Rs 5.5-lakh bounty, including 50,000 by MP Police.