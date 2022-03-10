Chitrakoot Election Result 2022 LIVE: SP takes big lead over BJP

Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
The STF had last year gunned down the region’s lone bandit, Gauri Yadav, at village near Madho Bandha forest area in Bahilpurwa police limits of Chitrakoot. The slain dacoit carried a Rs 5.5-lakh bounty, including 50,000 by MP Police.

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Lucknow Published on: March 10, 2022 15:58 IST
Chitrakoot Election Result 2022 LIVE

Chitrakoot election result 2022 Live updates: The counting of votes in Chitrakoot is currently underway. Chitrakoot is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chitrakoot under Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh State. In 2017, Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Veer Singh from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 26936 votes.

 
With bandits gone, people vote freely in this hilly terrain of Chitrakoot. The STF had last year gunned down the region’s lone bandit, Gauri Yadav, at a village near Madho Bandha forest area in Bahilpurwa police limits of Chitrakoot. The slain dacoit carried a Rs 5.5-lakh bounty, including 50,000 by MP Police.

In the 2022 assembly elections, BJP has fielded current MLA Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay, while the SP-RLD alliance has fielded SP's Anil Pradhan Patel. BSP has fielded Pushpendra Singh and Congress has given ticket to Nirmala. 

Polling on the Chitrakoot assembly constituency was held on February 27, 2022.

