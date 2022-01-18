Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Over Rs 6 crore cash, documents found during raid at residence of Channi's nephew, his associates

During the course of the search at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew and his associates, some property-related documents and Indian currency worth more than Rs. 6 crores has been found at the premises.

The amount of cash found at the residential premises of Bhupinder Singh (Channi’s nephew) in Mohali is around Rs 4 crores, and around Rs 2 crores were recovered at the residential premises of Sandeep Kumar in Ludhiana.

ED raids residence of Channi's nephew

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning raided Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's relative's premises in Mohali over an illegal sand mining case. Bhupinder Singh Honey, who is allegedly the main accused in the illegal sand mining case, is stated to be the nephew of Punjab CM.

In the FIR relating to Charanjit Channi’s nephew, a team comprising of officials of the Mining Department, Civil Administration, and Police Department had made a surprise check on March 7, 2018, on the basis of a complaint received at the Police Station – Rahon, SBS Nagar regarding illegal sand mining.

Consequently, it was found that several mines were being excavated by various machines and mining was being carried out beyond the designated area. Subsequently, the mining operation at the Malikpur mining site was stopped, and also the approval of weighing slips was stopped by the team.

As per the FIR, apart from Malikpur, illegal mining activities were also carried out at Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala, and Khosa.