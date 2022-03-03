Bringing back Indian students from Ukraine important, but PM Modi busy in UP meetings: Mamata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said while Indians are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy in poll meetings in Uttar Pradesh.

Banerjee, who was in Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi for a campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in support of the Samajwadi Party alliance, also accused the Centre of leaving Indians in Ukraine on their own in the midst of a raging war.

"Look what is happening right now. There is a war underway in Ukraine and Modi is doing meetings here. What is important? Isn't bringing back our Indian students important?" Banerjee said.

"If you have such good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and knew three months in advance that a war would break out, why did you not bring back Indians (from Ukraine)," the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee also slammed the Centre over handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the exodus of migrant workers from big towns which resulted because of the lockdown imposed by it in 2020.

